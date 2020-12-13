King of Bahrain Issues Royal Decree to Open Consulate in Laayoune

Bahrain is officializing its November 26 announcement that the country will open a consulate in the Moroccan city of Laayoune.

Rabat – King of Bahrain Hamad Ben Issa Al-Khalifa issued a royal decree on Sunday confirming plans to establish a Bahraini consulate general in Laayoune, southern Morocco.

The first article of the decree announced the officialization of Bahrain’s decision to open a consulate in Laayoune soon, while the second article emphasized that the minister of foreign affairs in Bahrain will implement the decree.

“It shall be enforced from the date of its issuance and published in the Official Gazette,” the foreign ministry said.

Bahrain announced its decision to open a consulate in Morocco’s Laayoune in November.

The Bahraini King announced the news during a phone call with King Mohammed VI on November 26, emphasizing his country’s full support for Morocco’s territorial integrity.

Bahrain was also among the first countries to declare solidarity with Morocco during its military operation in Guerguerat, a region near the Moroccan-Mauritanian border.

Morocco deployed its Royal Armed Forces to the region after Polisario militias caused a serious blockade of the Guerguerat border crossing, Morocco’s only land link to sub-Saharan Africa, for three weeks.

Bahrain condemned Polisario, describing the blockade as a serious threat to civil and commercial movement and a “violation of military agreements.”

For Bahrain, Polisario’s move was also an attempt to destabilize the region.

Morocco’s security operation ended the Polisario blockade, earning Rabat support and applause from different countries across the world.

Bahrain said Morocco’s security operation was “in harmony with international legitimacy.”

King Mohammed VI expressed satisfaction with Bahrain’s support and thanked the Bahraini leader for the decision to open a consulate in Laayoune.

Bahrain is among the countries that frequently reiterates support and recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara conflict. It also supports Morocco’s Autonomy Plan as a credible and serious basis to end the artificial conflict.