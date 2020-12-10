Western Sahara US to Open Consulate in Morocco’s Dakhla

Spread the love

US President Donald Trump announced his country’s decision to open a consulate general in the city of Dakhla, adding momentum to Morocco’s diplomatic gains in the Western Sahara conflict.

Trump informed King Mohammed VI of the US’ decision during a phone call today.

A statement from the Royal Cabinet said that the monarch held a call with Trump, during which the US president informed Morocco of its decision to issue a presidential decree recognizing Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

During the call, King Mohammed VI expressed the “most sincere expressions of gratitude” to the US for its historic position on behalf of himself and the Moroccan people.

The monarch also expressed “heartfelt” appreciation to Trump for the “absolute support” for Morocco in the Sahara conflict.

“It is a position that enhances the strong strategic partnership between the two countries and elevates it to a true alliance that includes all fields,” the Royal Cabinet said.

During the call, King Mohammed VI and Trump also spoke about the Palestinian cause. The monarch stressed Morocco’s position regarding the conflict, saying that Rabat supports a solution based on two states living side by side in peace and security.

The King also said that negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli parties remain the only way to reach a final, lasting, and comprehensive solution to the conflict.

In the Royal Cabinet statement, King Mohammed VI announced Morocco’s determination to facilitate direct flights to transport Jewish people of Moroccan origin and Israeli tourists to and from Morocco.

The King also announced Morocco’s decision to resume official bilateral contacts and diplomatic relations as soon as possible.

According to the cabinet’s statement, Morocco also vows to develop innovative relationships in the economic and technological fields.

Morocco announced it will “work to reopen liaison offices in the two countries, as was the case in the past for many years, until 2002.”

The King concluded that no measures affect Morocco’s permanent and sustained commitment to continue to defend the just Palestinian cause, and its constructive engagement for the establishment of a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

Both leaders also discussed the recent meeting between Gulf countries to resolve the crisis in the region.

King Mohammed VI expressed hope that the positive developments from the recent meeting would “lead to the achievement of the desired Gulf reconciliation.”

The King said that such developments would contribute to establishing security and stability in the Arab Gulf region and to promoting economic and social development for the benefit of the peoples of the Arab region.

The Gulf crisis dates back to 2017, when a Saudi Arabia-led coalition decided to launch a blockade against Qatar.

The Saudi-led coalition, including the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt, accused Qatar of financing terrorism, claims that Doha continued to reject and strongly condemn.