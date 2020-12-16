Morocco’s COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign to Take Place Over 12 Weeks

Spread the love

Morocco’s national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 will be short, not exceeding three months, Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb announced.

The campaign will take place over 12 weeks, at a rate of six days of work per week, divided into four separate periods of 21 days.

Ait Taleb explained Morocco’s vaccination strategy against COVID-19 on Tuesday, December 15, during a session at the House of Representatives.

According to the minister, the Ministry of Health aims to be transparent throughout the national campaign.

The ministry will mobilize more than 25,600 medical personnel during the campaign, including over 11,000 in urban areas. Health professionals involved will each administer 150 to 200 vaccinations per day.

If needed, health officials might seek assistance from doctors in the private sector, medical students, nursing students, as well as members of medical organizations such as the Red Crescent.

As previously announced, Morocco’s vaccination campaign against COVID-19 will prioritize frontline workers such as medical staff, security services, local authorities, and educators, as well as people with chronic conditions.

To ensure sufficient staffing of Moroccan hospitals during the campaign, the Ministry of Health will establish on-call scheduling.

Regarding the vaccine Morocco will use in the campaign, Ait Taleb assured citizens that it is safe.

“Clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine have not yet recorded serious side effects but only local ones, such as rashes at the injection site, headaches, and fatigue,” he said.

The minister announced earlier in December that Morocco will use a vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical group Sinopharm.

Initially announced in early November, the campaign is set to begin in the coming weeks. Final logistical preparations are underway, pending the receipt of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 aims to cover at least 80% of the Moroccan population to achieve herd immunity.