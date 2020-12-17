Israeli Journalist: Moroccan Delegation May Soon Visit Israel

The journalist suggested education minister and government spokesperson Saaid Amzazi would join the potential Moroccan delegation.

Morgan Hekking

Rabat – Israeli journalist Simon Arann said Wednesday that a delegation of Moroccan officials may soon visit Israel.

Arann tweeted several photos of Minister of Education and Government Spokesperson Saaid Amzazi. In Arabic, the caption suggests Amzazi and “a number of other Moroccan ministers” might visit in the near future.

“Welcome to Israel,” Arann added at the end of the tweet with emojis of the Moroccan and Israeli flags.

🇮🇱🇲🇦🕊️#حصري#سعيد_أمزازي وزير التربية الوطنية والتكوين المهني والتعليم العالي والبحث العلمي في #المغرب وعدد آخر من الوزراء المغاربة قد يزورون #إسرائيل قريباً.



أهلاً وسهلاً بكم في إسرائيل 🇮🇱🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/sSYguTbL4f — שמעון ארן شمعون آران (@simonarann) December 16, 2020

The Israel Broadcasting Authority (IBA) journalist shared the same message in Hebrew in a follow-up tweet.

The Moroccan government has not announced any plans to send a delegation to Israel, but the move would not be surprising given Rabat’s recent decision to reestablish diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv.

US President Donald Trump, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on December 10 that Morocco is the fourth Arab country to agree to normalize relations with Israel under Trump’s “Abraham Accords.”

Morocco follows the UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan. US officials expect Oman and Saudi Arabia to follow suit.

The re-established ties between Morocco and Israel include the reopening of liaison offices, trade relations, and the launch of direct flights between the two countries.

To commemorate the renewed Morocco-Israel relations, Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner will take the first commercial flight from Israel to Morocco next Tuesday, December 22.

US and Israeli delegations will accompany Kushner on the trip to Rabat, where he will likely sign bilateral cooperation agreements with Moroccan officials.

The visit of a Moroccan delegation to Israel would, therefore, surprise few. Precedents also suggest an official trip to Tel Aviv may be on the Moroccan agenda.

On October 20, an Emirati delegation made a historic trip to Israel to mark UAE-Israel normalization. Bahrain also sent a delegation to Israel on December 1 for talks on boosting economic cooperation and tourism after the two countries agreed to normalize relations.

The UAE and Bahrain signed their normalization agreements with Israel on September 15 at the White House.