King Mohammed VI: Palestine Will Remain Priority for Morocco

King Mohammed VI’s letter to Mahmud Abbas followed his phone conversation with the Palestinian President to reitrate Morocco’s firm position regarding the Palestinian cause.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI addressed a letter to Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas, reiterating Morocco’s position regarding Palestine.

In the letter, King Mohammed VI expressed satisfaction with the recent phone call he had with Abbas after Morocco’s announcement to re-establish diplomatic ties and full contacts with Israel on December 10.

The King reitrated Morocco’s firm position in support of the Palestinian cause, based on the two-state solution.

The monarch emphasized Morocco’s traditional stance, encouraging Palestinian and Israeli parties to engage in negotiations to reach a final, lasting and comprehnsive solution to end the conflict.

The King reaffirmed that he will “spare no effort to preserve the ancient historical identity” of Jerusalem, a land of coexistence between all religions.

The King said the Palestinian cause is one of the priorities for Morocco like the Sahara conflict.

Morocco’s work to defend the country’s territorial integrity, the King said, “will never be neither today not in the future at the expense of the Palestinian people’s struggle.”

Morocco will always work to defend Palestinians’ legitimate rights, promoting peace in the Middle East, he added.

The letter comes just a day after Morocco and Israel officialized the decision to re-establish diplomatic relations.

US Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and Israel Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat led the US-Israeli delegation to Morocco.

King Mohammed VI received the top officials yesterday at Rabat’s Royal Palace.