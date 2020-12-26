Spread the love

Moroccans residing in France have “very positively” reacted to the US decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, said Nada Bakkali Hassani, the Moroccan consul general in Orly, southern Paris.

Bakkali Hassani made the statement during an interview earlier this week with Brussels-based Belgo-Moroccan television channel Maghreb TV.

The consul conveyed how the Moroccan community in the Parisian suburb of Orly, and in France at large, welcomed the US decision.

“As usual, the Moroccan community reacted very positively and spontaneously to this historic decision,” Bakkali Hassani said.

A large number of Moroccan citizens gathered in the streets to express their pride of the diplomatic breakthrough, she added.

In addition to public demonstrations, the Moroccan community in France welcomed the American decision on social networks, the diplomat continued.

For Bakkali Hassani, the Moroccan community in France, and the Moroccan diaspora in general, is always mobilized to support national causes.

The Moroccan consul expressed her thanks to the groups who illustrated their patriotism, both from their homes and in the streets.

Commenting on the resumption of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel, Bakkali Hassani said the Moroccan Jewish community in France was especially happy for the decision.

For her, the Moroccan decision to re-establish relations with Israel is an illustration of King Mohammed VI’s inclusive initiatives, seeking to benefit all Moroccans from all religions.

The resumption of Morocco-Israel relations will facilitate travel for the Moroccan community living in the Jewish state so they can reconnect with their relatives who are still in Morocco, the diplomat argued.

Bakkali Hassani conceded, however, that there were some Moroccans who disagreed with the decision to resume relations with Israel. “But they were rare, fortunately,” she said.

The consul urged all Moroccans to support their country’s sovereign decisions, assuring them that the Moroccan diplomacy only takes steps that would benefit the kingdom and its people.