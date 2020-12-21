Moroccans in US, Spain Celebrate Western Sahara Sovereignty Recognition

Moroccan communities in the US and Spain gathered in celebration of the US’ decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over its Sahara.

Moroccans all around the world are celebrating the US’ historic recognition of Morocco’s full sovereignty over Western Sahara, including the Moroccan communities in the United States and Spain.

The announcement of the decision came during a phone call between Morocco’s King Mohammed VI and US President Donald Trump on December 10. Following the issuance of a presidential proclamation, the US government adopted a new undivided map of Morocco.

On Sunday, December 20, the Moroccan community in the Spanish capital organized a demonstration in front of Morocco’s consulate in Madrid to celebrate the development for Morocco’s territorial integrity.

Moroccans residing in Spain came from different cities, including Barcelona, Bilbao, Murcia, Alicante, Gerona, Toledo, and others, to join their voices. During the event, participants voiced their support for and joy over the decision and expressed their pride in Morocco’s consistent and strong efforts to defend its territorial integrity.

Waving Morocco’s flag and holding portraits of King Mohammed VI, the Moroccan community in Spain also celebrated the King’s leadership that resulted in many diplomatic gains for Morocco.

Trump’s presidential proclamation of the US’ recognition of Morocco’s Western Sahara sovereignty also reiterates support for the autonomy proposal as the “only basis” for a lasting solution to the conflict.

Morocco’s 2007 autonomy plan proposes making Western Sahara a semi-autonomous region that remains under Morocco’s sovereignty and allows the region’s inhabitants to freely manage their social, economic, and political affairs, while Morocco handles defense and diplomacy.

The Moroccan community in the United States celebrated the decision, holding a march on December 19, in Washington, D.C.

The event allowed Moroccans residing in the US to meet and celebrate together to express their joy and pride over the decision, gathering several associations of the Moroccan community in D.C.’s surrounding states.

Moroccans young and old participated in the car rally, carrying Moroccan and American flags in their cars and motorcycles as they paraded through Washington.

Stopping by important landmarks, such as the George Washington Monument and Smithsonian Castle, the participants proceeded to sing the national anthem and patriotic songs, such as “Sawt al Hassan.”

The United States’ recognition of Morocco’s full sovereignty over Western Sahara also came with the kingdom’s agreement to establish diplomatic relations with Israel. The decision met disappointed reactions from many Moroccan citizens, politicians, and other Arab countries.

After the announcement of the decision to resume ties with Israel, King Mohammed VI held a phone call with Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas to assure Morocco’s continuous support for the Palestinian cause and commitment to continue to advocate for the protection of Jerusalem as a holy city. The Palestinian government decided to not criticize Morocco or other Arab countries for normalizing ties with Israel.