Active COVID-19 Cases in Morocco Continue to Decrease

Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 2,369 new COVID-19 cases in the country in the past 24 hours.

Today’s figure brings the total number of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 430,562 as of Saturday, December 26, at 6 p.m.

Moroccan health authorities announced 4,175 new recoveries from COVID-19, increasing the total number of recovered patients in the country to 396,095. The number represents a national recovery rate of 92%.

In the past 24 hours, 34 patients succumbed to the disease. In total, Morocco has recorded 7,204 coronavirus-related deaths, marking a national fatality rate of 1.7%.

Morocco currently counts 27,263 active COVID-19 cases, including 1,232 patients in severe or critical condition. Severely-ill patients include 113 who are under intubation and 720 under non-invasive ventilation.

Moroccan laboratories conducted 14,850 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours, including 12,481 that came back negative. Since the start of the domestic outbreak, Moroccan laboratories have excluded 3,953,859 suspected COVID-19 cases.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in Morocco. It recorded 934 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 18 coronavirus-related deaths.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima came second, with 390 new cases and two new deaths, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (273 new cases, six new deaths), Souss-Massa (201 cases, one death), Marrakech-Safi (185 cases, three deaths), and the Oriental region (142 cases, one death).

The regions of Fez-Meknes (73 cases, two deaths), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (73 cases, no deaths), Draa-Tafilalet (53 cases, one death), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (25 cases), Guelmim-Oued Noun (19 cases), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (one case) continue to record less than 100 COVID-19 cases per day.