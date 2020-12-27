Morocco Thwarts Irregular Migration Attempt in Nador

The operation enabled Moroccan security services to arrest a 25-year-old suspect for his alleged involvement in human trafficking.

Rabat – On Sunday, Moroccan police thwarted an irregular migration attempt in the city of Nador, eastern Morocco.

During the operation, police arrested a 25-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the organization of irregular migration and human trafficking.

The suspect was formerly convicted for founding a criminal gang and for facilitating irregular migration.

Police also arrested 44 candidates for irregular migration, including women, the General Directorate for National Security (DGSN) said.

The would-be migrants had been preparing for irregular migration at the maritime area between the Bocana Beach and the Marchica Lagoon.

Police seized an inflatable boat, life jackets, and drums filled with gasoline.

The would-be migrants and the suspect were the subjects of a judicial investigation to identify the accomplices involved in the criminal network.

The investigation also seeks to identify possible ramifications of the network in Morocco and abroad.

The security operation is part of Morocco’s approach to end irregular migration and fight human trafficking networks.

Official statistics from the DGSN said this week that Moroccan police arrested 466 suspects allegedly linked to 123 human trafficking networks.

Police also prevented 9,179 candidates for irregular migration, including 6,162 of foreign nationalities, from leaving Morocco.

The DGSN report said police in Morocco handled a total of 851,343 criminal cases in 2020. The number includes 817,259 cases solved by police.

DGSN warned that the country’s crime rate this year is 33% higher than that of 2019.