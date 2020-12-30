51-17 Framework-Law: Morocco Promotes Inclusive Education Near Rabat

The meeting aimed to discuss the ministry’s 51-17 framework-law and its 2021-2023 “strategic vision”

Morocco’s National Education Minister Said Amzazi held a meeting earlier today in Khemisset, a city located 94 km east of Rabat, with Mohamed Aderdour, the director of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra regional Academy and Khemisset governor.

The meeting sought to discuss the ministry’s 51-17 framework-law and its 2021-2023 “strategic vision” for the regional education roadmap.

The 51-17 framework-law, which the Moroccan parliament approved in August 2019, is expected to lay the groundwork for the government’s 2015-2030 “strategic plan” of improving the national education system.

As well as recruiting and training new 200,000 teachers, the plan aims primarily at strengthening education in rural and low-income areas, under the umbrella of delivering “equal opportunities for everyone.”

In today’s meeting, Minister Amzazi and Aderdour discussed the implementation of the draft law, the 2021 budget of the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra Academy, as well as a set of reforms to salvage Morocco’s derelict public education institutions.

The two parties agreed on investing more efforts in projects aimed at strengthening Morocco’s education sector, Amzazi said in a statement following the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, Morocco’s education minister and Khemisset governor visited an education unit located in a rural area on the outskirts of Khemisset.

They presented the visit as a starting step in their projected efforts of delivering a universal and mandatory primary education to everyone. Both officials spoke of the need for an inclusive educational system and the unparalleled role of a quality education as a means for social mobility.

The mandatory and universal primary education project, which Amzazi lauded yesterday when signing an agreement with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Director-General Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik, is part of the Moroccan minister’s plans to upgrade the competitiveness and quality of Moroccan schools.

Mr. In a subsequent statement on social media, Amzazi said that, by 2023, the Khemisset region will count 302 primary education units.

This notable increase in the number of primary learning institutions is expected to promote the government’s new education model in remote and low-income areas, Amzazi suggested.

As local and regional authorities implement the government’s plans, he added, the number of children benefiting from the scheme will increase markedly annually, which already reached 76% for this school season.