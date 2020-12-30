Morocco Invested MAD 7.1 Billion in Drinking Water, Electricity Projects in 2020

El Othmani said the office managed to meet all of its investment projects for the 2020 year.

Rabat – Morocco’s Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani said on Tuesday that investments by the National Office for Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) will reach MAD 7.1 billion ($800 million) in 2020.

The overall investment budget includes MAD 3.5 billion ($391 million) invested in electricity and MAD 3.6 billion ($403 million) for drinking water and liquid sanitation.

The national office reinforced its position as one of the “major investors” at the national level according to El Othmani.

ONEE “managed to maintain the same volume of investments as in recent years despite the COVID-19 crisis.”

El Othmani, who chaired the 4th session of the ONEE Board of Directors, said that the office mobilized investments of MAD 8.3 billion ($929 million) for the electricity and drinking water sectors.

“These investments made it possible to ensure a normal and regular supply of electricity and drinking water to cities, as well as liquid sanitation services for 146 centers, and to improve the coverage rate of the rural world, which reached 99.78 % for electricity and 97.8% for drinking water,” El Othmani said.

Despite efforts to improve drinking water, renewable energy, and electricity reforms, ONEE faces different challenges, according to the head of government.

El Othmani acknowledged some impact on performance and called on all stakeholders and partners to provide more support to enable the office to meet the challenges and ensure the continuity and quality of its services.

El Othmani also called on the office to get involved in the digitization project through the development of a digital transformation plan to optimize and improve its services.