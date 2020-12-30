Total COVID-19 Tests in Morocco Exceed 4 Million

Spread the love

Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 2,143 new COVID-19 cases in the country in the past 24 hours.

Today’s figure brings the total number of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 437,332 as of Wednesday, December 30, at 6 p.m.

Moroccan health authorities announced 3,822 new recoveries from COVID-19, increasing the total number of recovered patients in the country to 405,251. The number represents a national recovery rate of 92.7%.

In the past 24 hours, 41 patients succumbed to the disease. In total, Morocco has recorded 7,355 coronavirus-related deaths, marking a national fatality rate of 1.7%.

Morocco currently counts 24,726 active COVID-19 cases, including 1,121 patients in severe or critical condition. Severely-ill patients include 98 who are under intubation and 686 under non-invasive ventilation.

Moroccan laboratories conducted 17,806 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours, including 15,663 that came back negative. Since the start of the domestic outbreak, Moroccan laboratories have excluded 4,002,348 suspected COVID-19 cases.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in the country. In the past 24 hours, it recorded 811 new COVID-19 cases and 16 coronavirus-related deaths.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima comes second, with 340 new cases and two deaths, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (278 cases, two deaths), Souss-Massa (211 cases, three deaths), Marrakech-Safi (181 cases, three deaths), and the Oriental region (94 cases, six deaths).

The regions of Fez-Meknes (75 cases, four deaths), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (57 cases, two deaths), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (52 cases, one death), Draa-Tafilalet (20 cases, two deaths), and Guelmim-Oued Noun and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (12 cases each) have all recorded less than 80 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.