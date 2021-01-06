Morocco’s Ministry of Agriculture Launches Green Start-up Competition

The 20 projects selected by the jury will benefit from technical and financial support from the "Green Jobs" project over a period of 3 to 12 months.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry Of Agriculture has launched the national Green Start-up competition and set February 28, 2021, as the deadline for the submission of applications.

Green Start-up is aimed at young entrepreneurs, aged 18 to 35 years, who work on developing green projects. The eligible projects must address issues related to the conservation and development of natural resources, as well as contribute to sustainable development in rural and mountain areas of 4 regions: Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, Fez-Meknes, Rabat-Salé-Kénitra, and Beni Mellal-Khenifra.

The competition prioritizes ecotourism and nature jobs, valorization of natural resources and local products, and continental fish farming. The 20 projects selected by the jury will benefit from technical and financial support from the “Green Jobs” project over a period of 3 to 12 months.

Green Start-up is part of the “Promotion of Green Jobs for Young People in Rural and Mountain Areas” project, a joint partnership between Morocco’s Agriculture Ministry, the German Development Cooperation (GIZ), the Credit Agricole du Maroc bank, and the association Initiatives Climat.

The project aims to improve the employment situation of young people in Morocco’s rural areas by providing them with technical and entrepreneurial training. According to organizers, the goal is to prepare at least 2,000 young people between the ages of 16 and 35 to find ecologically sustainable careers by the year 2022. At least a third of them are to be women.

The joint partnership contributes to the implementation of the “Forests of Morocco 2020-2030” strategy of the agriculture ministry’s Department of Water and Forests, which aims to develop a forest heritage for all generations and social groups, according to a model of sustainable, inclusive, and wealth-creating management.