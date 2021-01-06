Morocco and Djibouti Strengthen Ties, Collaborate on Renewable Energy

Spread the love

Agadir – Representatives of Morocco and Djibouti met to discuss the cooperation of the two states in the field of renewable energy on Tuesday, January 5.



Morocco’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Djibouti Nezha Alaoui M’Hammdi met with Djibouti’s Minister of Energy Yonis Ali Guedi, at the headquarters of the Djiboutian Ministry of Energy.

The two parties renewed bilateral cooperation and the monitoring of an initiative launched in December. The “Development of Strategic Renewable Energy Projects in Africa” initiative focuses on further developing renewable energy projects in Africa. The initiative is headed by Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (MASEN) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).

According to MASEN, the initiative will make it possible to consolidate the transfer of information within the context of South-South cooperation, while promoting the development of renewable energy projects in IsDB member countries in Africa.

Morocco and Djibouti have a shared history of partnership in the field of green energy. In July, 2019 MASEN and the government of Djibouti signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a partnership for the development of renewable energy. Later that same year, Morocco and Djibouti ratified the agreement to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, mining, and geology.

The agreement discussed sustainable development through the sharing of expertise and increased cooperation between stakeholders and investors of energy sectors of the two countries.

Djibouti is just one of the many beneficiaries of the Moroccan initiative, as MASEN also aims to develop renewable energy projects in Niger and Senegal, stressing the importance of accessibility of high-quality, sustainable, and low-cost electricity across Africa.

Morocco is in a good position to help other countries develop infrastructure for renewable energy. Morocco is projected to have 52% of energy come from renewable sources by 2030, and possibly 96% renewable energy by 2050. The government has ambitious renewable energy goals, and could even serve as an example for other countries across Africa and the Middle East.