COVID-19 Morocco to Assist Newspapers, Art Galleries, Gyms, Nurseries

Morocco’s Economic Monitoring Committee (CVE) has signed five new contracts to assist the sectors hit hardest by the COVID-19 crisis.

Four of the newly-signed contracts seek to preserve jobs and encourage entrepreneurship in the sectors of press, art and culture, sports gyms, and day nurseries.

Meanwhile, the fifth contract provides assistance to restaurant owners registered with the National Social Security Fund (CNSS) who were affected by lockdown measures.

Minister of Economy Mohamed Benchaaboun, who chairs the CVE, is yet to provide further details about the agreements.

The signing ceremony of the contracts took place on Wednesday, January 6, during the committee’s 11th meeting. Morocco’s government created the CVE in March 2020 to help implement mitigating socio-economic measures against the COVID-19 crisis.

Wednesday’s meeting also witnessed the extension of the ongoing measures to support the tourism, catering, and entertainment sectors.

The measures, announced during the CVE’s 10th meeting in October 2020, included a monthly stipend of MAD 2,000 ($227) for all tourism workers registered under the CNSS.

The committee decided to extend the measure, as well as the agreements to support catering and entertainment businesses, until March 31.

Finally, the CVE extended the application deadline for state-guaranteed loans under the “Relance” (Relaunch) program until March 31. The committee also expanded the list of businesses that can benefit from the loans, adding insurance companies, currency exchange offices, and money transfer agencies.