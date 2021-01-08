Agadir Technopark for Startups Nears Completion

The new technological hub for Agadir Souss-Massa aims to help young entrepreneurs, by providing cheap rent for ready-to-use premises, as well as support and training

Agadir – As the fourth of its kind in Morocco, the Agadir Technopark’s construction is moving along smoothly. With a total area of 10,000 square meters, the Technopark will have the capacity for 80 companies including dedicating space for conferences.



Located in Tilila Bab El-Madina district, the Agadir Technopark aims to help young entrepreneurs, by providing cheap rent for ready-to-use premises, as well as offering support and training.

Small and medium-sized enterprises in the field of information and communications technology are the target demographic for the technopark.. The new era of development is oriented towards innovation-focused and future-proofed enterprises.

Prior to the construction of the Agadir project, the government unveiled Technoparks in Rabat, Casablanca, and Tangier. Two years after its opening, the Tangier technological hub now has a capacity for more than 100 companies with rent for start-ups at MAD 50 ($5.67) per square meter.



The Agadir technological hub is part of the 2014-2020 Industrial Acceleration Plan in the Souss-Massa region, meant to attract investment and support innovation. On a national scale, the plan aimed to create half a million jobs as well as realize a nine points growth in industry’s share of GDP.

ongoing urban development seeks to create 24,000 jobs in Agadir and the rest of Souss-Massa region. The project is part of ongoing development to consolidate Agadir’s position as a competitive economic center on a national as well as international level,