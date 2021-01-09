Heavy Rainfall Rapidly Filling Morocco's Dams, Reservoirs

While the recent downpour has wreaked havoc in Casablanca, Morocco’s parched dams and reservoirs are rapidly being filled.

Spread the love

Rabat – After two drought-filled years, Morocco’s dams and reservoirs are rapidly receiving much-needed water as torrential rains batter the country.

Throughout the year Morocco’s Ministry of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water has released dire reports of water resources depleting in the country’s dams and reservoirs. The “national average filling rate” of dams is a matter of key concern for farmers and citizens dependent on natural water resources.

This year the country reported the lowest level of rainfall since 2015. On Friday, January 8 the ministry reported that current rains are helping alleviate the problem. Dams in Souss-Massa filled by 24.63% because of recent rainfall, while dams across the country are rapidly being supplied with fresh water.

The reservoir of the dam at Aoulouz was filled by 70.15%, Mokhtar Soussi’s dam saw a 51.06% increase, and Dkhila’s reservoir is now completely filled.

Every day, the ministry reports on the water levels at Morocco’s largest dams as well as the rate at which they are filled. The “filling rate” has been a particular concern after two hot and dry years that have endangered local agriculture and depleted man-made reservoirs.

Read also: Casablanca Floods Unearth Shocking Lack of Accountability

Water levels at Morocco’s large dams and reservoirs have been a keen concern for the country’s Ministry of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water. The ministry meticulously reports daily falls and increases in water levels in the drought-prone country that depends heavily on natural irrigation for its vital agriculture industry.

While the recent downpour does not make up for a year of drought, the fresh water supplies will still be welcomed by those dependent on the country’s large reservoirs. Because of climate change, weather is becoming more extreme across the planet. Recent rainfall has looked somewhat apocalyptic after a hot and dry year.

The recent sudden downpour in much of Morocco has wreaked havoc on the infrastructure in Casablanca. Heavy rainfall caused the city’s water infrastructure to flood into the streets. The city’s traffic ground to a stand-still as waters flooded the streets and older buildings struggled to cope with the copious amounts of rain, all as local officials looked to cast blame on others.