Morocco’s COVID-19 Recovery Rate Reaches 94%

Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 456 new COVID-19 cases in the country in the past 24 hours.

Today’s figure brings the total number of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 452,988 as of Monday, January 11, at 6 p.m.

Moroccan health authorities announced 1,110 new recoveries from COVID-19, increasing the total number of recovered patients in the country to 426,006. The number represents a national recovery rate of 94%.

In the past 24 hours, 24 patients succumbed to the disease. In total, Morocco has recorded 7,767 coronavirus-related deaths, marking a national fatality rate of 1.7%.

Morocco currently counts 19,215 active COVID-19 cases, including 1,053 patients in severe or critical condition. Severely-ill patients include 72 who are under intubation and 559 under non-invasive ventilation.

Moroccan laboratories conducted 6,883 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the domestic outbreak, Moroccan laboratories have conducted 4,621,023 COVID-19 tests.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in the country. In the past 24 hours, it recorded 123 new COVID-19 cases and nine coronavirus-related deaths.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra comes second, with 69 new cases and four deaths, followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (63 cases, one death), Souss-Massa (57 cases, one death), and Fez-Meknes (40 cases, one death).

The Oriental region (33 cases, three deaths), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (31 cases, no deaths), Marrakech-Safi (16 cases, one death), Draa-Tafilalet (12 cases, two deaths), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (eight cases, one death), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (two cases, one death), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (two cases, no deaths) have recorded relatively low numbers of COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.