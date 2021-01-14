Muslim, Jewish Moroccans Plant Olive ‘Tree of Fraternity’ in Casablanca

Spread the love

To celebrate Morocco and Israel’s re-establishment of diplomatic ties, associated Muslim and Jewish Moroccans planted on Tuesday an olive tree in the Casablanca Olympic Stadium (SOC).

During the event, where several artists, entrepreneurs, and civil society actors gathered, President of NGO Marocains Pluriels Ahmed Ghayat termed the initiative one of “fraternity for peace,” reported Morocco’s state media.

Among the personalities that attended the olive tree planting were President of SOC-Simon Pinto Pierre Sibony, Moroccan Jewish artist Maxime Karoutchi, Moroccan Muslim singer Nabyla Maan, and President of “The 109” Mohamed Reda Khadfy.

SOC’s president said that the US’ recent recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over its southern provinces, as well as Morocco’s reunion with Israel, where 800,000 Moroccans live, is a “magnificent opportunity” to come together again. The Muslim and Jewish Moroccans in attendance celebrated the decisions by planting an olive tree that symbolizes fraternity and the reunification of the two religious communities.

“The planting of this olive tree is the action of compatriots of both religions who are united in thanking HM the King for leading us with such clairvoyance because both the recognition of our Sahara and the resumption of ties with Israel go in the direction of peace,” he said.

According to Ghayat, the objective of the symbolic event was to showcase the country’s heritage through concrete practice and to present a leading image for the younger generations.

On December 22, 2020, Morocco agreed to re-establish diplomatic ties with Israel.

The agreement between the two countries includes opening liaison offices, which were operational until 2002, as well as launching new direct flights and establishing cooperation in trade, agriculture, and civil aviation.

One month prior, on November 12, King Mohammed VI approved a decision to teach Jewish history and culture in the Arabic-language curriculum for public primary schools in Morocco.

Read also: Morocco’s History of Jewish-Muslim Coexistence