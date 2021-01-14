Polish Investment Coming to Morocco’s Western Sahara

Spread the love

Agadir – Several Polish stakeholders expressed on Wednesday their interest in visits to and investments in the Western Sahara region, in southern Morocco, to Moroccan Ambassador to Poland Abderrahim Atmoun.

The Polish companies showed their support for Morocco’s strategy of economic development in the declaration they signed at the working session, according to Morocco’s state media.



Atmoun highlighted the investment opportunities available in Western Sahara, citing the multiple tax and geographical benefits. He also underlined both Morocco’s position as a relay point between Europe and Africa as well as the advantages which make Morocco an appealing country for global investment.

The session also saw the attendance of Zbigniew Szkopek, the Chairman of the Executive Board of Alumast; Piotr Gapanowicz, the Vice-President of EV Charge; and Tomasz Gutkowski, a member of the Supervisory Board of KZWM Ogniochron.



In a statement, Szkopek said that ALUMAST wishes to invest in the southern provinces and “share its experience with Moroccan partners.”



Mr. Gapanowicz and Mr. Gutkowski expressed similar hopes, noting Morocco’s status as a gateway to Africa, as well as the “tremendous investment and development opportunities” present.



Last year, FlyArgo, another Polish company, chose to invest in Morocco citing the country’s political stability.



With the US’ recent recognition of Western Sahara as a Moroccan territory, the southern provinces have witnessed a significant influx of global investment plans. The end of the year also saw the opening of several additional consulates in Laayoune and Dakhla. The opening of the US consulate “will support and encourage investment and development projects that bring tangible benefits for the region,” according to David Fischer, the US Ambassador to Morocco. Even before the US’ recognition of Western Sahara as Moroccan, Chinese investors, among others, discussed business opportunities in the region.