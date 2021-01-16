Morocco Records 1,240 New COVID-19 Cases Out of 19,823 Tested

Casablanca continues to record as many cases as Tanger, Tetouan, Rabat and Sale combined

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has today confirmed 1,240 new COVID-19 cases across the country over the past 24 hours.

The figures bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Morocco to 458,865 as of Saturday, January 16, at 6 p.m.

Morocco’s health authorities confirmed that 1,361 patients recovered from their COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours. This sets the total number of recovered patients in the country at 433,937, representing a national recovery rate of 94.6%

Meanwhile, 23 more patients died of COVID-19 related complications. Morocco’s COVID-19-related death toll has now reached 7,911, keeping the national fatality rate at 1.7%.

Morocco currently counts 17,017 active COVID-19 cases, including 975 patients in severe or critical condition. Out of the critically ill patients, 83 are intubated while 533 are receiving non-invasive breathing support.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in the country. In the past 24 hours, the region that hosts hosting the largest city in Morocco reported 429 new cases and six new COVID-19-related deaths.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima ranked second in Morocco, with 268 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (135 cases and one death,) the Oriental region (78 cases and two deaths.) The Souss-Massa region followed with 78 cases and two deaths,

Marrakech-Safi reported 69 new cases and two deaths, followed by Fez-Meknes (46 cases and one death), and Draa Tafilalet (24 cases and one death).

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra reported 22 cases and four deaths.

Morocco’s southern provinces saw the least COVID-19 cases. Laayoune Sakia El Hamra reported 20 cases and two deaths, followed by Guelmim-Oued Noun (19 cases and one death), and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (five cases and no deaths).