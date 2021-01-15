Morocco to Receive 1st Lot of COVID-19 Vaccines Next Week

Spread the love

Morocco is set to receive next week the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccines it ordered, said Moulay Said Afifi, a member of the national technical committee for vaccination.

Afifi made the announcement on Thursday, January 14, during an interview with television channel 2M.

“If all goes well, Inchallah, we will receive the first lot of COVID-19 vaccines next week, and the national vaccination campaign can begin,” he said.

The national vaccination campaign will begin approximately four days after the reception of the first shipment, 2M reported on Thursday, citing a different source from the Ministry of Health.

Health authorities will launch the campaign as soon as they hold simulations and distribute doses to vaccination centers across Morocco, the report said.

In late December, Morocco ordered 65 million doses of two COVID-19 vaccines, the British-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine and the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

The Ministry of Health did not disclose the number of doses ordered from each company, however. The ministry is also yet to provide details about who will benefit from each vaccine.

The ordered quantity seeks to cover the vaccination of at least 25 million Moroccans, as the vaccines are administered through two separate injections.

Initially announced in early November, health authorities maintained for several weeks that the vaccination campaign is in its final preparation stages, without giving a precise date.

When it begins, the campaign will take place over 12 weeks at a rate of six days of work per week.

The Health Ministry will mobilize more than 25,600 medical and paramedical personnel across Morocco to inject citizens with COVID-19 vaccines.

Moroccans have high hopes for the upcoming vaccination campaign. They expect it to help the country overcome the COVID-19 crisis and bring life back to its pre-coronavirus normalcy.