Spread the love

Agadir – Saad Eddine El Otmani, the Moroccan Head of Government, has called for speeding up the implementation of Morocco’s digital transformation programs to modernize social sectors, in accordance with the guidelines of the country’s 2020-2025 digital development plan.

Speaking at the fourth session of the Board of Directors of the Digital Development Agency (ADD) on Wednesday, January 20, El Otmani noted that the acceleration of the program would help to ensure the appropriate conditions for the expansion of social coverage in Morocco in the face of the pandemic.

El Otmani pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the reasons to mobilize and fast track the digitalization of social services, saying it would help all people have better access to healthcare, education, and other social services

Read Also: Morocco Launches Digitalization of Services for Construction Companies

In the same meeting, the Head of Government welcomed recent initiatives to digitize administrative services. He said increased digitization will promote closer ties between the administration and the people.

El Othmani also outlined a set of projects for digital development, such as the government platform project to ensure a free and transparent exchange of data.



One of the main focuses of the meeting was the rate of implementation of the decisions approved at previous meetings, prioritizing the plan for digital development in Morocco for 2020-2025.



The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed Morocco to make substantial progress in the digital sector, and as such Morocco has accelerated the digitalization of several economic, social, and administrative services. For El Othmani, however, there is still a long way to go to make Moroccan public and social services more effective and inclusive.