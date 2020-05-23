Morocco’s Public Administrations to Boost Digital Presence Post-Lockdown

Since the start of the nationwide lockdown, several Moroccan administrations have started offering online services.

Rabat – Morocco’s public administrations are set to continue their efforts to become paper-free and to digitize administrative services after the nationwide coronavirus-related lockdown, the Ministry of Economy, Finance, and Administrative Reform announced.

The ministry issued a circular on Friday, May 22 including a series of measures for public administrations and civil servants to implement after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Several measures are focused toward digitization and reduction of paper usage, including the generalization of online administrative services, the adoption of electronic document management systems (EDMS), and the reduction of paper documents’ circulation.

The ministry’s circular included guidelines and directives separated into three sections: Administrative measures, staff-related measures, and measures related to administrations’ visitors.

Administrative measures

Public administrations will create internal committees, at the level of each establishment, to ensure the implementation of the measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The institutions will also set up concrete action plans containing the guidelines issued by the ministry.

Administrations will continue to respect the safety measures public authorities recommend, such as measuring the temperature of staff members and visitors before their entrance and wearing protective face masks.

To identify people who came into contact with COVID-19 patients in case of outbreaks, every administration will keep a register containing the names, telephone numbers, and addresses of people who enter the building.

The ministry urged administrations to adopt flexible working hours and days to reduce the number of people working simultaneously and the number of concurrent visitors. The ministry also encouraged virtual meetings to avoid meeting in person.

Civil servants whose presence is not required at the administrations and who can perform their tasks remotely will continue to work from home.

The ministry also announced that promotions for managerial positions will become available again. However, the applications will take place online and the interviews will take place through videoconference meetings.

Finally, public administrations will undergo regular disinfection operations and will not exceed a set number of simultaneous visitors.

Guidelines for civil servants

All civil servants who suffer from symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 or have a weak immune system should inform their supervisors and abstain from going to work, the ministry recommended.

Workers in public administrations should also make sure all frequently-touched surfaces, such as desks and door handles, are disinfected, and make sure to keep the workspace well-ventilated by opening doors and windows.

Civil servants should also wear face masks during the work period and stay at a safe distance from their colleagues and from visitors.

The ministry’s document also advised civil servants to wash their hands regularly and to avoid sharing tools, food, drinks, or personal items with their colleagues.

Visitor-oriented directives

To ensure the safety of both workers and visitors, public administrations will implement new measures to control access to the buildings.

Administrations will set up reception areas in special corridors to respect social distancing. Entry and exit points in the buildings will also be separated.

Public institutions will also install new signs to improve accessibility to their services, so that visitors go straight to the intended office.

Additionally, the ministry encouraged administrations to improve reception and advice through generalizing telephone numbers and emails. The move would allow administrations to avoid potential visitors who only come to receive information.

Finally, public administrations will adopt programs to make appointments with visitors to reduce their influx. Establishments that provide essential services will also launch hotlines.

On the ministerial level, the Department of Administration Reform has created a technical committee to monitor the measures’ implementation. The committee will also present clarifications and support administrations through the transitional process.