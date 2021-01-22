COVID-19: Morocco to Receive China’s Sinopharm Vaccine Wednesday

The North African country is set to launch its vaccination campaign next week.

Rabat – Morocco will receive a batch of Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, January 27, the Moroccan Ministry of Health announced today.

The country purchased 66 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines per King Mohammed VI’s request, the ministry added.

The measures seek to ensure a collective immunity against the virus. The vaccination campaign is set to target the 33 million-strong population.

The press release also announced that Morocco received two million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from India today. The Indian embassy announced that Morocco received two million doses of the Covishield vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

The ministry said the vaccination campaign, which is set to start next week, will prioritize people who are at risk of infection. The category includes health officials aged 40 and up.

The campaign will also cover authorities, including police, Royal Armed Forces officers, and teachers aged 45 or over.

The campaign will also concern elderly Moroccans aged 75 and up.

The vaccination campaign will also cover the regions most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citizens and residents from these categories can obtain an appointment to receive a vaccine at www.liqahcorona.ma.

The ministry said residents and citizens can also send a text for free to 1717 starting Sunday to make an appointment and know the location where the vaccination will take place.

The ministry reassured that the vaccines Morocco chose are safe and efficient against the virus.

The statement also asked citizens to continue to take preventive measures seriously, including wearing masks and social distancing, during the vaccination campaign.

