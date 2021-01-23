Moroccan Hamid Bouchikhi Among Thinker50’s Radar List of 30 Thinkers

“Valuable insights into the importance of corporate identity – especially in times of crisis” was Thinkers50’s verdict on the researcher.

Thinkers50 has announced Moroccan researcher Hamid Bouchikhi among the 2021 radar list of 30 thinkers to watch out for in the coming year.

Thinkers50 chose Hamid Bouchikhi for his research in organizational theory, entrepreneurship, and managerial innovation and for “The Soul of the Corporation: How to Manage the Identity of Your Company,” a book the Moroccan co-authored with John Kimberly.

“Valuable insights into the importance of corporate identity – especially in times of crisis” was Thinkers50’s verdict on the Moroccan researcher’s impact.

Based in London, thinkers50 is a world reliable resource for identifying, ranking and sharing leading and innovative management ideas.

Every January, thinkers50 reviews several people that have crossed their radar before and the ones that have been nominated on the Thinkers50 website to create the list of 30 thinkers to watch out for.

The website’s yearly choices are based on the candidates’ previous achievements and their high potential to make an impact with their campaigning, their ideas, their research, and their passion in the next year.

“Our enduring belief is that great ideas are not bound by race, gender, sexuality, location, age, or wealth. Indeed, often they defy limiting perspectives and prejudices,” says Thinkers50 on their website.

This year, Thinkers50’s 30 thinkers of 2021 list feature the Dean of Solbridge International School of Business based in Daejeon, South Korea, member of the Moroccan Institute of Strategic Intelligence, and Expert in entrepreneurship and managerial innovation, Hamid Bouchicki.

Previously, the Moroccan thinker served as the Co-Chair of the Management Department and Director of the Entrepreneurship Center at France ESSEC, one of the leading business schools in Europe.

Hamid Bouchkhi has over 100 academic publications, including journal articles, books, edited books, book chapters, and conference presentations in the fields of organizational theory, entrepreneurship, and managerial innovation.

The researcher was also a visiting professor at Keio University in Tokyo, the Graduate School of Management at University Putra Malaysia, and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Bouchikhi’s background and Morocco’s development

Born in Ain Sfa in the province of Oujda, Bouchikhi obtained his BA from ISCAE, a leading Moroccan business school, as well as a masters and Ph.D. degrees in Management sciences from Paris Dauphine University in France.

In 1990, Bouchikhi joined the teaching staff of ESSEC as a Professor of Management and Entrepreneurship and founded the university’s Entrepreneurship Center.

On December 12, 2019, King Mohammed VI appointed Hamid Bouchikhi as one of the 35 members of the committee overseeing the kingdom’s new development model, citing his academic and professional backgrounds and achievements.

The members appointed were chosen to produce an initial report that examines Morocco’s current political, social, and economic climate while considering the kingdom’s achievements and reforms, along with citizens’ expectations.

According to the royal cabinet, the committee’s task is to devise a “new social contract” for the country. This entails a thorough assessment of the country’s socio-political failures and achievements in recent decades, as well as coming up with suggestions and recommendations to facilitate reforms in education, health, agriculture, investment, and taxation.