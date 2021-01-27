Netanyahu Wants King Mohammed VI’s Visit Before Israeli Elections

Netanyahu already extended his invitation to King Mohammed VI, but some Israeli observers believe that the trip won’t happen before Israel agrees to negotiations withPalestine.

Rabat – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to arrange for King Mohammed VI to Israel, a number of Israeli news outlets reported on Tuesday.

The Israeli leader wants Morocco’s King to come to Tel Aviv once the COVID-19-indueced lockdown is lifted, according to coverging reports.

The Jerusalem Post said that Netanyahu wishes for King Mohammed VI to visit Israel to secure another crucial political victory for the upcoming Israeli election.

The election is scheduled for March.

“By bringing over the King of Morocco, Netanyahu hopes to appeal to the large Jewish population in Israel that migrated from Morocco,” the Jerusalem Post said.

Yediot Aharonot, a Tel Aviv-based newspaper, indicated that Likud, Israel’s ruling party, was “planning on using the agreement with Morocco as a central aspect of the party’s election campaign.”

For many Israeli observers, a visit by King Mohammed VI would strongly influence the elections in favor of Likud and its candidate Netanyahu.

But there is uncertainty as to whether the Moroccan King will agree to visiting Israel on Netanyahu’s preferred terms. King Mohamed VI “might refuse the offer,” Yediot Aharonot reported, quoting a senior Israeli official.

The official was quoted as saying: “I am aware that the Prime minister’s Office and the National Security Council want it to happen, but I’m not sure if it will be possible before the elections take place. But the king may surprise us all and come.”

Netanyahu extended his invitation to King Mohammed VI to visit Israel during a phone call in December. The conversation followed Morocco’s decision to establish ties with Israel.

Israeli observers are, however, questioning whether the King will accept the invitation without the re-launch of negotiations between Palestine and Israel.

Earlier this month, Israeli outlet Maariv quoted French diplomatic sources who said that King Mohammed VI is adamant about the resumption of the Palestinian-Israeli negotiations.

When the Israeli PM asked him to visit, the report explained, the Moroccan monarch demanded that Israel agree to re-launching dialogue with Palestine.

Israel and Morocco officialized their newly established ties on December 22, with the signing of a Joint Declaration with the US.

Israel’s cabinet approved the motion to upgrade diplomatic ties with Morocco.

The North African country was the fourth Arab country to establish ties with Israel, following the UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan.

As part of their rapprochement deal, Israel and Morocco have reached an agreement to promote trade and economic cooperation.

Israel reopened its diplomatic liaison office in Rabat after the arrival in Morocco of David Goffrin, the new Israeli envoy.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the opening a “historical moment.”

“The establishment of full diplomatic relations with Morocco is a day of Eid (Feast) for the state of Israel,” the ministry said.