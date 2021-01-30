For the first time in months health authorities were able to report more people recoveries than new cases, a sign of progress

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health today announced that the country’s health authorities have recorded 701 new cases of COVID-19 as well as 13 related deaths over the past 24 hours.

The government’s daily COVID-19 epidemiological report revealed that the number of new cases (701) is now being surpassed by the 762 recoveries, a good sign after a year of collective sacrifices to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Morocco.

The newly reported cases mean that the country currently has 13,804 known active cases of COVID-19.

Health authorities performed 14,415 tests over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests performed since the start of the crisis to 4,883,093. Morocco has confirmed a total of 470,691 cases and 8,259 deaths since the health crisis began in early 2020.

Morocco’s intensive care units continue to treat hundreds of patients who have been infected with the COVID-19 virus, with 23,3% of beds occupied.

Out of a total 738 patients, 56 had to use intubation for breathing support while 406 patients were able to be assisted with breathing without the need for invasive ventilation.

Across the country, Moroccan provinces continue to show a significant difference in the intensity of local COVID-19 epidemies.

The region of Casablanca-Settat again topped the list. It is home to over 3.4 million Moroccan citizens, out of which 325 were diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours and six people died of related complications.

The northern region of Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima had the second highest number of new cases, with 132 newly reported cases and three deaths. The capital region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra followed with 68 new cases and no deaths.

All other regions in Morocco recorded less than 50 cases each along with few deaths.

The Souss-Massa region reported 43 new cases and no deaths. l’Oriental health officials recorded 42 new cases and one death. Marrakech-Safi saw 36 new cases and one death, while Draa-Tafilalet had 16 new cases and no deaths.The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra similarly reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

Morocco’s coastal region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab reported 9 new cases and no COVID-19 related deaths while Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra witnessed five new cases and one death. Guelmim-Oued Noun was the least affected region with one new case and no deaths.