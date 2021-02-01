A Moroccan Initiative Challenges Stereotypes About Migrants

Spread the love

Agadir – An initiative led by the Anmar Federation of Local Communities in Northern Morocco and Andalusia hopes to challenge misleading preconceptions and stereotypes surrounding immigrants in Morocco.



The campaign, focused on the cities of Oujda, Al Hoceima, and Fneideq, aims to combat “the spread of false news and rumors about migration.” It is also part of the “Governance and Cultural Exchange: Mediterranean Cities, Diverse Cities” project.



The federation chose the cities based on data concerning the “reception of immigrants, whether in a regular or an irregular context.”



The sociological study based on a wide sample of young people in the region hopes to understand people’s attitudes towards migration. The study, which is expected to conclude in the first quarter of 2021, will explore both general attitudes towards migration itself, as well as the discrimination and racism Morocco’s irregular migrants experience.



Following the conclusion of the study, the campaign will take “small steps on social media … to dismantle the preconceptions that we have on migration in general.”



Depending on Morocco’s epidemiological situation, the campaign plans to work with middle school and high school students to educate them on the circumstances of many irregular migrants.



The initiative’s goal is to “enhance cultural diversity and improve coexistence between different populations in the three regions known for their long history of immigration.” With Morocco being both a transit and a destination country for many migrants, the campaign aims to promote “a balanced and realistic vision for immigration in Morocco.”



As Morocco continues to witness success in curbing Spain-bound irregular migration attempts, many undocumented migrants have begun to seek new routes.

Instead of the traditional Spain-bound route through Morocco, many migrants have chosen to depart from countries such as Mauritania, Senegal, and The Gambia. In 2020, the Canary Islands experienced a record number of undocumented migrants, with over 22,600 irregular attempts by migrants to reach the autonomous Spanish islands.