Libyan MP Thanks Morocco for Clear, Neutral Position on Libyan Crisis

The international community has commended Morocco’s contribution to the UN-led political efforts to solve the crisis in Libya.

Rabat – Mohammed al-Raid, a member of the Tobruk-based House of Representatives in Libya, has renewed his appreciation for Morocco’s contributions to the search for a lasting political solution to the Libyan crisis.

“The distinguished, central, and clear position of the kingdom helped the Libyan parties to reach a political agreement at the end of the Skhirat talks, sponsored by Morocco for a year,” he said.

The Libyan MP represented the Libyan House of Representatives in the last round of the inter-Libyan dialogue Morocco organized in Bouznika in January.

During the Bouznika round table, the Libyan delegates agreed on concrete measures concerning the criteria of appointments for the positions of sovereignty based on the principle of quotas between Tripoli, Fezzan, and Cyrenaica.

The posts of sovereignty concerns those of the governor of the Central Bank, President of the administrative control authority, president of the National Authority for the fight against corruption, president and members of the High Electoral Commission, President of the Supreme Court and Attorney General.

Al Raid stressed the importance for each list to include four candidates, while each list must contain 17 sponsorships.

“The committee will receive the candidatures and will then present to the High Council of States seven names to choose three among them, before submitting them to the House of Representatives for the choice of the president.”

Morocco hosted several inter-Libyan meetings in recent months, with high-level delegations from the Tripo-based High Council of State and the Tobruk-based House of Representatives convening in Morocco to discuss the future of their country.

The meetings in September, October and November 2020 in Bouznika and Tangier, marked the signing of comprehensive agreements on the criteria and the mechanisms for occupying positions of sovereignty, provided for by article 15 of the Libyan Political Agreement concluded in December 2015 in Skhirat.