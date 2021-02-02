US Congratulates Morocco for Launch of COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

Over 200,081 people in Morocco have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines

Rabat – The Charge d’Affaires in the US embassy in Rabat David Greene has congratulated Morocco for the launch of the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The US embassy shared an unofficial translation of Greene’s congratulatory message addressed to King Mohammed VI on Monday.

“It is with the highest respect that I extend my warm congratulations on the launch of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccination campaign, the first major country-wide campaign in Africa,” Greene said.

He also emphasized Morocco’s leadership in the fight against the pandemic since the first outbreak of COVID-19.

“I commend the outstanding perseverance and solidarity of the government and the people of Morocco. Your launch of the vaccination campaign is truly an achievement worthy of recognition,” the US diplomat added.

The US appointed Greene after the departure of ambassador David Fischer, who was part of the first US delegation to visit Dakhla after former President Donald Trump recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

“I avail myself of this opportunity to renew to Your Majesty the assurances of my highest esteem,” Greene concluded.

King Mohammed VI launched the campaign on Thursday, January 28. He launched the vaccination campaign by receiving the first dose of the vaccines.

The first vaccination phase, which is still ongoing, covers people in the front-lines, including security services, doctors, teachers, elderly, and those at risk of getting infected.

Official statistics from the Ministry of Health said that over 200,081 people have received the vaccine as of February 1 at 6 p.m.

The number of COVID-19 cases reached a total of 471,438 to date. Morocco carried out nearly five million tests of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the epidemic in Morocco in March 2020.

The death toll has now reached 8,287, while recoveries sit at 450,052.