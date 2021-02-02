Spread the love

Morocco’s Ministry of Health has announced the vaccination of 257,291 citizens across the country, as of Tuesday, February 2, at 6 p.m.

Health authorities have also announced 835 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Today’s figure brings the total number of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 472,273.

Moroccan health authorities announced 795 new recoveries from COVID-19, increasing the total number of recovered patients in the country to 450,847. The number represents a national recovery rate of 95.5%.

In the past 24 hours, 22 patients succumbed to the disease. In total, Morocco has recorded 8,309 coronavirus-related deaths, marking a national fatality rate of 1.8%.

Morocco currently counts 13,117 active COVID-19 cases, including 676 patients in severe or critical condition. Severely-ill patients include 54 who are under intubation and 350 under non-invasive ventilation.

Moroccan laboratories conducted 11,202 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the domestic outbreak, Moroccan laboratories have conducted 4,921,005 COVID-19 tests.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in the country. In the past 24 hours, it recorded 319 new COVID-19 cases and seven coronavirus-related deaths.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima comes second, with 232 new cases and two deaths, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (94 cases, four deaths), the Oriental (71 cases, three deaths), Marrakech-Safi (38 cases, three deaths), and Souss-Massa (32 cases, one death).

Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and no deaths, Fez-Meknes 11 cases and two deaths, and Draa-Tafilalet 11 cases but no deaths.

The regions of Beni Mellal-Khenifra (six cases, no deaths), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (five cases, no deaths), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (three cases, no deaths) recorded the smallest numbers of new COVID-19 cases in Morocco in the past 24 hours.