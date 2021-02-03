Spanish FM Spain Does Not Recognize Self-Proclaimed SADR

Spread the love

Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Arancha Gonzalez Laya has distanced her country from the Polisario Front, directly targeting and debunking pro-Polisario allegations from some Spanish political parties.

In a written parliamentary statement that sought to clarify Spain’s position on the Sahara conflict, Gonzalez Laya strongly took issue with the recent series of statements from Spanish politicians who have repeatedly challenged Morocco’s territorial integrity.

The top Spanish diplomat also reiterated her country’s official stance on the Western Sahara issue: “Spain does not recognize the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.”

In her letter, Laya responded to a question about Western Sahara from Spanish politicians Ines Sabanes Nadal and Inigo Errejon Galvan.

The question focused on the allegation that Spain still has the authority to decide on the fate of Western Sahara — a claim that Morocco-bashing Spanish politicians regularly use to urge their government to intervene in the Sahara dispute and recognize the separatist Polisario Front’s self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

The Spanish FM began her text by affirming that Spain has been “detached from any international responsibility” relating to the administration of Western Sahara since February 26, 1976.

“The Spanish government has definitively terminated its presence in the territory of the Sahara,” she stressed, reiterating that Spain has no say in the issue.

Laya emphasized that neither the UN Secretary-General nor the UN Security Council mention Spain in their reports and resolutions on Western Sahara.

The diplomat’s letter appeared to reflect her frustration with the repetitive calls from Spanish politicians urging her department to intervene in the issue.

“The official Spanish position on the Western Sahara issue is constant and has not changed,” Laya declared. “Spain does not recognize the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.”

Several Spanish political parties, such as Vox and Podemos, are known for their anti-Moroccan rhetoric, especially including their hostile discourse on Morocco’s sovereignty over its southern provinces.

The Spanish government, however, is well aware of the importance of Morocco as a strategic partner.

In recent weeks, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez, Minister of the Interior Fernando Grande-Marlaska, and Foreign Minister Laya have all spoken highly about relations with Morocco, using a very pacifist discourse.

Spanish officials also regularly express their frustration with politicians who attempt to harm Spain’s bilateral relations with Morocco.