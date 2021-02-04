Aviation: US’ CPaT to Organize Training Program for Royal Air Maroc Pilots

Royal Air Maroc’s pilots will benefit from different courses during the training program, including CPaT’s “Aviating Speciality Courses.”

Rabat – CPaT, an international provider of distance learning for the airline and aviation industry, has secured a new contract with Morocco’s flagship carrier Royal Air Maroc.

Headquartered in Texas, CPaT announced the news on Wednesday, saying that Royal Air Maroc offered a new contract to enable its pilots to benefit from additional training.

The company said that the training will include a variety of fleets, including B737-MAX-8, B787, B737NG, among others.

The company said that Royal Air Maroc will include in its training program CPaT’s Aircraft Systems Courses, Interactive Diagrams, and Aviation Speciality Courses.

Commenting on the signing of the new contract, CPAT said it is excited to partner with Royal Air Maroc. The company described the carrier as “Morocco’s largest and national carrier, as well as one of the largest carriers in the continent of Africa.”

CPaT’s Vice President of Sales Greg Darrow said the “strategic contract highlights that RAM is dedicated to providing its pilot with the very best training on the market.”

Established in 1994, the American company provides e-learning solutions for airlines, training organizations, and aviation professionals. It offers remote learning courses for different airline brands, including Boeing, Airbus, McDonnel Douglas, and ATR.

Royal Air Maroc experienced several crises during COVID-19, which added up to the pressure the company was already facing due to the repercussions of a series of internal, pre-pandemic crises.

RAM has had to lay off a group of its pilots due to the crisis, saying it needed to minimize its payroll.

The airline company notably called for Morocco’s government help after the country announced a state of emergency and closure of borders in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

In May, RAM announced that the pandemic cost it$5 million per day.

The company had been only operating cargo flights until Morocco eased its lockdown measures. In July, the company started operating special flights to help residents and Moroccans abroad wishing to return to Morocco or their respective residency countries.

It also expressed satisfaction when Morocco allowed tourists to fly to Morocco if they have a hotel reservation, extending the offer to international investors wishing to visit the country for business.