Morocco’s State of Health Emergency Undergoes 11th Extension

Morocco’s Government Council has extended the country’s state of health emergency until March 10 at 6 p.m.

Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani announced the decision today, February 4, after a meeting with government members.

Morocco’s state of health emergency was scheduled to end on February 10, but it is now customary for the Moroccan government to extend it on a monthly basis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Moroccan government first declared the state of health emergency on March 19, 2020. Since then, the government has extended it ten times. Today’s extension is the 11th of its kind.

As introduced in Law 2.20.292, Morocco’s state of health emergency represents a legal framework that allows the Moroccan government to swiftly take exceptional measures against COVID-19.

The measures include lockdowns, travel bans, and curfews, among other precautions that seek to control the spread of the pandemic.

Today’s extension comes as Morocco’s epidemiological indicators are beginning to show some positive signs. On February 3, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country dropped below 13,000 for the first time since August 2020.

The 11th extension of the state of health emergency also coincides with the launch of a national vaccination campaign against COVID-19. So far, health authorities have vaccinated over 308,000 Moroccans.

The relative improvement of the country’s epidemiological situation and the launch of the vaccination campaign give Moroccans hope that today’s extension will be one of the last, allowing life to return to its pre-pandemic normalcy.