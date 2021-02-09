Addressing Arab Foreign Ministers, Bourita said that It is time for a complete break with the past to achieve shared prosperity, security, and sustainable development.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita on Monday highlighted the need for a united Arab front to solve many of the MENA regions’ lingering social and political issues.

In a speech during a virtual meeting that convened Arab foreign affairs ministers, the top Moroccan diplomat spoke at length about the internal and external dangers dividing Arab countries. He also called for the mobilization of a united Arab front to face many of the challenges facing the region, including foreign and domestic attempts at political destabilization.

Bourita’s warning speech comes in line with King Mohammed VI’s vision for a joint Arab framework, said the Moroccan minister. The Moroccan King’s vision for regional stability and prosperity “is based on the objective and impartial analysis of the Arab reality aimed at restoring the power of Arab decision and draws roadmaps that would meet Arab people’s aspirations in terms of development,” explained Bourita.

Throughout Monday’s meeting, the Moroccan minister said he hoped for more meetings and cooperation efforts among Arab governments, saying such gatherings and events could constitute a collective awakening call to have a tension-free Arab scene. The Arab world needs a binding institutional body that can make different countries and governments commit to regional unity and solidarity in pursuing security and stability, he argued.

With hopes that the meeting will serve as an opportunity to both reconcile with the past and break with past selfish practices, Bourita spoke about taking action to create a creative atmosphere and launching initiatives with the end goal of achieving regional peace, security, stability, and prosperity.

Reiterating support for the Palestinians

The Moroccan minister did not miss the opportunity to reiterate Morocco’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause under the leadership of King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee.

During his speech, Bourita recalled the King’s recent reassuring message sent to the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. In his message to the Palestinian leadership, the King underlined that Morocco places the Palestinian cause on equal foot with the Western Sahara issue.

King Mohammed VI also reassured Abbas that Morocco will continue its constructive commitment and endeavors to facilitate the establishment of a just and lasting peace in the Middle East region.

Bourita underlined that the King has been keen to preserve the special status of the city of Al Quds, to respect the freedom of practicing religious rituals for the three monotheistic religions, and also to defend the historic identity of the city as a land of religious coexistence.

In accordance with such royal directives, Morocco has opted for an efficient approach implemented by the Bayt Mal Alqods Acharif Agency to preserve the historic monuments of the holy city of Jerusalem and to help the Maqdessis enjoy all their rights, the minister added.