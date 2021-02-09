Recoveries Surpass New COVID-19 Cases as Morocco Vaccinates More People

Morocco currently counts 11, 669 active COVID-19 cases, including 554 in severe or critical condition.

Spread the love

Health authorities in Morocco have vaccinated 615,181 Moroccan citizens and residents against COVID-19, as of Tuesday, February 9, at 6 p.m.

The national vaccination campaign against the coronavirus seeks to vaccinate at least 33 million Moroccans in order to achieve collective immunity in the country.

As the Ministry of Health is focused on the vaccination campaign, the number of daily tests for COVID-19 appears to be decreasing. In the past 24 hours, health authorities recorded 536 new COVID-19 cases.

The number brings the total figure of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 476,125 .

In the past 24 hours, the health ministry also announced 1,035 new recoveries from COVID-19 and 16 coronavirus-related deaths.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Morocco currently stands at 456,032, marking a 95.8% national recovery rate. The number of deaths, meanwhile, reached 8,424, maintaining a national fatality rate of 1.8%.

Morocco now counts 11,669 active COVID-19 cases, including 554 in severe or critical condition.

Regional distribution of new COVID-19 cases

Casablanca-Settat remains the region with the most COVID-19 cases. It recorded 272 new cases in the past 24 hours and eight deaths.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima comes second (59 cases, one deaths), followed by the Oriental (54 cases, two deaths), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (49 cases, two deaths), Marrakech-Safi (35 cases), Souss-Massa (22 cases), and Beni Mellal-Khenifra (18 cases, one death).

The region of Fez-Meknes reported eight cases and two deaths, followed by Draa-Tafilalet (seven cases), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (seven cases), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (five cases).