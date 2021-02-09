Moroccan Delegation Visits Israel Today

Abd al-Rahim Byoud, the head of the moroccan liaison office, led the delegation, Israel foreign ministry announced

A Moroccan delegation arrived in Israel on Tuesday as part of the Morocco-Israel rapprochement.

Israel’s foreign ministry announced the news in a tweet today.

The head of the Moroccan Liaison Office in Tel Aviv, Abd Al Rahid Byoud, arrived in Israel earlier today, the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced. The ministry welcomed the Moroccan official, wishing him success in his new position.

Israel and Morocco “are making history,” the tweet reads.

Quoting Byoud, the ministry said that the Moroccan diplomat expressed satisfaction after his appointment to lead Morocco’s diplomacy in Israel.

The visit is part of the Joint Declaration the two countries signed on December 22, 2020, days after they decided to establish ties.

In addition to the reopening of liaison offices, both countries also vowed to open direct flights between Rabat and Tel Aviv.

Israel also opened its liaison office in Morocco’s Rabat on January 26. David Goffrin, a former Isareli ambassador in Egypt, is the head of Tel Aviv’s liaison office in Rabat.

Under the agreement, the two countries will collaborate in different fields, including trade, technology, agriculture, and innovation.

Morocco is the fourth Arab country that announced its decision to establish ties with Israel — following the UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan.

An Israeli delegation is also expected to visit Morocco this month, Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced earlier in the month.

The announcement followed the phone conversation between Israel Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabat and Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.

