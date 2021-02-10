Algerian Official Attacks Moroccan Media for Exposing Algeria’s Fake War Claims

The officials’ claims come as no not surprise since he has a history of making unfounded, hostile comments on Morocco’s territorial integrity.

Spread the love

Rabat – Recent comments by Ammar Belhimer, Algeria’s Communication Minister and Government Spokesperson are the latest illustration of the Algerian government’s well-documented obsession with Morocco’s development and internal affairs.

Appearing in an interview with Al Massa, Belhimer shared hostile remarks in line with the Algerian outlet’s Morocco-bashing questions. Throughout the interview and in the tone of the questions it asked of Belhimer, Al Massa made it clear that the conversation with the Algerian minister was part of the ongoing anti-Moroccan campaign that Algeria has been launching against Morocco.

The news outlet falsely accused Morocco of launching an “misleading and hostile campaign” against Algeria. It was an apparent attempt to dismiss reports that it is actually the Algerian regime and its official channels that continue to express an aggressive approach towards Morocco and its institutions.

In recent years, Algerian news outlets, including the country’s official news agency, have been sharing fake news when promoting pro-Polisario claims and news on a fictitious war against Morocco’s military.

The Algerian government continues to feed the fake war statements Polisario has repeatedly shared on a daily basis since November 13 of last year, when Morocco intervened in Guerguerat to lift a Polisario blockade.

Ammar Belhimer claimed that Morocco “recruited hundreds of clients” virtually to attack Algeria.

“We know very well the source of their presence through what modern technology provides us,” the minister claimed.

He claimed that Algerian news outlets and media release “reliable information and news.”

Despite reliable sources’ reports of calm and stability in Guerguerat and other regions in Western Sahara, Algerian media have been sharing Polisario-engineered fake news of an “ongoing war in the Sahara.”

After its Guerguerat miscalculations played in Morocco’s favor in November 2020, Polisario has continued to claim that its “military” are launching military attacks against Morocco’s army in the region.

Such claims emerged after Morocco’s military received applause for restoring stability in Guerguerat, near the Moroccan-Mauritanian border after Polisario sent its militias to carry out illegal protests.

The protests caused a blockade that Morocco’s military successfully lifted in November to ensure safe civil and goods traffic in the region.

During his interview, Ammar Belhimer again interfered in Morocco’s domestic affairs, attacking the country for its decision to re-establish ties with Israel.

“With regard to normalization with the Zionist entity, it is an act that the act was condemned inside Morocco itself before the outside because it contradicts all values, principles and norms,” Belheimer said.

He claimed that relations between Algerian and Moroccans people are “fraternal and solid,” suggesting that his country continues to prioritize the interests of the Maghreb peoples.

The Algerian official claims contradict with the reality. In recent years, Morocco has on numerous occasions called on Algeria to engage in a serious and responsible dialogue to break the stalemate between the two countries and resurrect the post-independence dream of a “United Maghreb.”

The initiative came from King Mohammed VI in November 2018, with the Moroccan monarch inviting Algeria to engage in a “frank and direct” dialogue to break the stalemate between Rabat and Algiers.

The King’s appeal also included a call for restoring full diplomatic ties and the reopening of the borders between the two countries.

The Algerian government, however, has continued to turn a deaf ear on Morocco’s repeated calls for reconciliation. Even when the international community overwhelmingly applauded Rabat’s offer of “dialogue” and “reconciliation” with Algeria, algerian officials continued to act as if Rabat never made such an offer.

Meanwhile, Belhimer’s claims do not come as a surprise. Like most senior Algerian officials, he has a history of making unfounded, hostile comments on Morocco’s internal affairs and its territorial integrity.

Read Also: Polisario, Algeria Share Fake News on US Western Sahara Proclamation