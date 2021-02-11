French Aeronautics Company LPF Opens New Factory in Morocco

Spread the love

French aeronautics company Le Piston Français (LPF) inaugurated on Wednesday, February 10, a new factory in Morocco, near Casablanca, for the production of mechanical aeronautics parts.

Located in Nouaceur, 33 kilometers south of Casablanca, the new production unit is the first one in Morocco specialized in manufacturing circular hard metal parts for aircraft engines.

The LPF factory cost an investment of MAD 55 million ($6.16 million). It was built over a total area of 6,828 square meters, including 4,078 square meters of covered surface, and it is expected to employ 100 workers by 2024.

LPF expects the new production unit to help the company conquer new markets and attract new customers.

Several representatives from Morocco’s Ministry of Industry attended the factory’s inauguration ceremony.

Ali Seddiki, a senior official at the ministry, said the inauguration of the new unit marks a major step in making Morocco’s aeronautical industry more integral.

“This investment will allow the creation of quality jobs for engineers and specialized technicians,” he added, stressing that such projects confirm the quality of the Moroccan labor force.

Given its focus on the manufacturing of highly-technical parts, the new factory contributes positively to the technological aspects of the aeronautical ecosystem in Morocco, argued Adel Bidaoui, the director of LPF Casablanca.

The production unit constitutes the “first brick” for Morocco to begin producing aircraft engines, Bidaoui continued.

LPF was one of the first aeronautical operators to expand in Morocco, having opened their first factory in the country in 1999. The new production unit is their second in Nouaceur.

The seven-decade-old company currently operates seven production sites in three different countries — France, Poland, and Morocco.