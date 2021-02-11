Israel’s Education System to Include Moroccan-Jewish History

Israel also thanked Morocco for its decision to include Jewish heritage and history in its education curriculum.

Israeli Education Minister Yoav Galant has announced that he held his first phone call with his Moroccan counterpart Saaid Amzazi on Wednesday.

Galant confirmed the news, retweeting a post from Jewish political analyst Simon Arann, who announced the news first on his Twitter account.

During the phone call, the ministers exchanged congratulations regarding their two countries’ decisions to include Moroccan-Jewish heritage in their education curricular.

In the tweet, the analyst said the two ministers agreed on the “exchange of student delegations and the organization of education trips in Israel and Morocco.”

The journalist added that Israel will adopt an education system that includes topics on the Jewish community in Morocco, starting next year.

Morocco is also set to include Moroccan-Jewish heritage in its education curriculum.

In November, King Mohammed VI approved the decision to teach Jewish history and culture in the Arabic-language curriculum for public primary schools in Morocco.

The American Sephardi Federation and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations (CoP) welcomed the initiative.

The decision comes in line with Morocco’s commitment to preserve its Jewish heritage, highlighting the country’s attachment with its Jewish diaspora.

Israel’s decision to include Moroccan-Jewish history and heritage comes amid vows and agreement between officials from Israel and Morocco to strengthen ties and bilateral cooperation.

The agreements followed the decision of the two countries to establish ties in December.

Several officials from Israel exchanged views and talks with Moroccan counterparts recently.

One of the recent phone conversations was on February 8, when Morocco’s Minister of Interior Abdelouafi Laftit held talks with his counterpart Amir Ohana.

During the conversation, the two officials agreed to meet soon. The Israeli official also invited Laftit to visit Israel.

A Moroccan delegation led by the head of the Moroccan Liaison Office in Tel Aviv, Abd Al Rahim Byoud, arrived in Israel on Tuesday this week.

An Israeli delegation is also expected to visit the region later this month.