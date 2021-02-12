Israel’s Envoy to Morocco David Govrin Poses in Moroccan Djellaba

Spread the love

Israel’s Charge d’Affaires in Morocco, David Govrin, has expressed his “immense happiness” for wearing Moroccan traditional clothing.

Sharing a picture of himself wearing a djellaba and a traditional Moroccan tarbouch hat, Govrin complimented the rich cultural history of Morocco.

اليوم ارتديت الجلباب المغربي، وشعرت بسعادة كبيرة، وحين تأملت في سبب سعادتي، وجدت أنه رائع أن ارتدي لباسا أنيقا، فاخرا، وأيضا يفوح منه عبق تاريخ عريق. فعلا، التراث، والثقافة، والفنون في المغرب، كنز لا يفنى. جمعة مباركة عليكم جميعا! #إسرائيل_في_المغرب pic.twitter.com/HiG9jBXJoW — Dr. David Govrin (@DavidGovrin) February 12, 2021

“Today I wore a Moroccan djellaba and I felt immense happiness. When I contemplated the reason for my happiness, I found it wonderful to wear such elegant and luxurious clothes that smell of history,” Govrin wrote on Twitter.

“Indeed, the heritage, culture, and arts in Morocco are an inexhaustible treasure,” he added.

The Israeli diplomat has also wished Moroccans a blessed Friday, marking the most sacred day of the week in Islam.

Living in Morocco appears to be a very pleasant experience for Govrin who does not miss an opportunity to share pictures from his strolls around Moroccan cities.

So far, he has shared photos from Rabat and Casablanca, and he expressed his eagerness to visit more cities.

أمام واحد من أكبر المساجد في العالم، مسجد الحسن الثاني. الملك الراحل كان ملك السلام والتسامح، شمل برعايته الطائفة اليهودية في #المغرب و #إسرائيل وكل العالم. رحمة الله عليك!#إسرائيل_في_المغرب pic.twitter.com/e4SsVX4FlW — Dr. David Govrin (@DavidGovrin) February 10, 2021

The diplomat arrived in Morocco on January 26 for the reopening of the Israeli diplomatic liaison office in Rabat. He is the first senior Israeli diplomat to serve in Morocco since the early 2000s.

Morocco allowed the reopening of the diplomatic office after it re-established official ties with Israel in December 2020.

The two countries officialized the resumption of their diplomatic relations through a Joint Declaration, pledging to reopen their respective liaison offices in Rabat and Tel Aviv “as soon as possible.”

Israel has already reopened its office in Rabat. Meanwhile, Morocco is set to soon reopen its office in Tel Aviv.

A Moroccan diplomatic delegation led by the head of the liaison office in Tel Aviv, Abd Al Rahim Byoud, arrived in Israel on February 9 to make arrangements for the imminent reopening.

