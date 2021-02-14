Morocco’s Government, Parliament Denounce Algeria’s Hostility

Morocco’s parliament is preparing an agenda that they will submit to Algeria’s parliament in response to recent maneuvers and hostile remarks targeting Moroccan interests.

Rabat – Morocco’s government and parliament are launching a campaign to counter Algeria’s hostility toward King Mohammed VI and Moroccan interests.

Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani published a tweet, condemning a broadcast from Algeria’s Echourouk television channel.

He said some opposing media in Algeria is waging a war of insults against Morocco’s constitutional institutions, King Mohammed VI, and Moroccans.

He said Morocco and Moroccans strongly condemned the anti-Moroccan campaign from Algeria.

Other senior officials echoed similar sentiments, including the speaker of the House of Representatives Habib El Malki.

The speaker attributed Algerian officials’ and media’s constant anti-Morocco discourse and actions to the success Morocco has made on the diplomatic front in recent years.

He said Morocco’s “enemies are in fugue.”

He called on Algeria to be rational and abandon its unnecessary crusade on Morocco and its institutions

“This is a waste of time and against the Maghreb union project,” he said.

Despite Morocco’s efforts to call for a union and genuine reconciliation in the region, Algeria continues to oppose and challenge Moroccan sovereignty, questioning the motives of the neighbouring country, he noted.

The politician referred to King Mohammed VI’s numerous calls and initiatives in inviting Algeria to engage in a “frank” and “open” political dialogue to break the stalemate between Rabat and Algiers.

He mentioned the hostility that South Africa and Algeria continue to express against Morocco’s territorial integrity, hindring the Maghreb project.

El Malki said the Moroccan parliament is preparing an agenda in response to Algeria’s hostility towards Morocco.

Political parties also joined the campaign, condemning Algeria’s actions against Morocco.

Secretary-general of the Progress and Socialism Party Mohamed Nabil Benabdellah published a Facebook post denouncing the Algerian regime’s anti Morocco campaign.

He said that some media in Algeria is annoyed by Morocco’s diplomatic gains that caused their country successive setbacks.

The National Rally of Independents (RNI) also issued a press release against the anti-Moroccan campaign, condemning Algeria’s provocations.

Moroccans from divergent backgrounds and political affiliations took to social networks to join the national movement against Algeria’s maneuvers.

Social networks users in Morocco and overseas are sharing hashtags to condemn the Algerian campaign.

The hashtags in Arabic include “King Mohammed VI is a red line” and “ King Mohammed VI is a source of pride.”

The hashtags have been viral since Saturday.

“Long live the King,” Twitter users wrote, while others shared photos of the King to express solidarity and support.