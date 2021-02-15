Rabat to Host International Conference on Combating Violent Extremism

The scourge of violence continues to affect the region, including Morocco.

Rabat – The Moroccan Observatory on Extremism and Violence (OMEV) will host its annual conference on “Fighting Violent Extremism: New Approaches to New Threats” in a composite format in Rabat from February16-18.

The OMEV will hold the meeting in partnership with the General Delegation for Penitentiary Administration and Reinsertion (DGAPR), the Policy Center for the New South, and the Rabita Mohammadia of the Ulemas (Scholars).

The bodies will organize the conference with a very limited number of speakers and participants both in in-person and distance video-conference meetings remotely through videoconference, to limit the spread of COVID-19, said OMEV.

The annual international conference will serve as an opportunity to address recent developments in the region in terms of terrorism the document states.

The conference will also serve as a forum to evaluate the efficacy of regional and international coordination in countering terrorism.

The conference will also touch on means to boost discussions among experts about addressing the threats of terrorism and violent extremism with a shared responsibility. The event will also include sessions on several topics.

Panel topics include “Evolving Terrorist Threats: New Responses to New Challenges;” “New Challenges in Cyber Security: from propaganda and recruitment to infrastructure targeting;” and “Ideological and dogmatic changes in violent extremism and new forms of narratives of extremism and hate speech.”

Other sessions will include discussions on “Different experiences of disengagement, de-radicalization and rehabilitation: approaches, programs and evaluation methods;” and “Women and violent extremism: toward a new approach that transcends stereotypes”.

Moroccan security and intelligence services have dismantled many terrorist cells over the years, preempting a number of terror attacks in major Moroccan cities.

In its “Country Report on Terrorism for Morocco,” published in November 2019, the US State Department lauded Morocco’s effective handling of terror attacks.

Despite being widely acclaimed for its approach to counterterrorism and de-radicalzation, the North African country is adamant that fighting terrorism is a long-term, continuous project.

“The fight against terrorism will take a long time, but if we work together with serenity and responsibility we can overcome the scourge,” said the former Head of the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation (BCIJ) Abdelhak El Khiame in an interview with Italian news agency LaPressa in July 2019.