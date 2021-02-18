The Gambia FM Makes 2nd Visit to Morocco in 4 Months

Spread the love

Minister of Foreign Affairs of The Gambia, Mamadou Tangara, is making his second visit to Morocco in less than four months.

Tangara arrived in Rabat today, February 18, to meet with his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita.

During the meeting, the Gambian foreign minister gave Bourita a message from The Gambia’s President, Adama Barrow, to King Mohammed VI.

The top Gambian diplomat also reiterated his country’s support for Morocco’s territorial integrity.

Recalling King Mohammed VI’s visit to The Gambia in 2006, Tangara commended the evolution of bilateral relations between his country and Morocco, highlighting that the two nations are today linked by tens of cooperation agreements.

Tangara’s last visit to Morocco dates back to November 2020, when he and Bourita signed two cooperation agreements in the fields of health and diplomatic training.

The Gambia is one of Morocco’s important partners in Africa and strong supporters regarding the Western Sahara issue.

The West African country was the second state to open a diplomatic representation in Morocco’s southern provinces and the first to open one in the city of Dakhla.

The Gambia inaugurated its consulate general in Dakhla in January 2020. During the inauguration ceremony, Bourita thanked The Gambia for its “unwavering” support for Morocco’s territorial integrity.

“By opening the Gambian consulate in Dakhla, you are once again demonstrating the solidarity and brotherhood that unite our two countries,” the Moroccan FM told his Gambian counterpart.

The Gambian diplomat’s successive visits to Morocco indicate Banjul’s determination to further improve its relations with Rabat.