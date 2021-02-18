Morocco’s Active COVID-19 Cases Reach 9,096

Approximately 432 of the current carriers are in severe or critical condition.

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco has announced that its vaccinated population reached 2,233,123 as of Thursday, February 18, at 6 p.m.

The Ministry of Health made its announcement in its COVID-19 daily bulletin.

With regards to the new COVID-19 cases, health authorities confirmed 477 new infections.

The figure brings the total number of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 480,056.

The health ministry also announced 970 new recoveries from COVID-19 and seven coronavirus-related deaths.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Morocco currently stands at 462,436.

The number marks a 96.3% national recovery rate.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths reached 8,524, maintaining a national fatality rate of 1.8%.

Morocco now counts 9,096 active COVID-19 cases, including 432 patients in severe or critical condition.

Regional distribution of new COVID-19 cases

Casablanca-Settat remains the region with the most COVID-19 cases. It recorded 252 new cases in the past 24 hours and four deaths.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima comes second (51 cases), followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenita (48 cases), the Oriental (34 cases, two deaths), Marrakech-Safi (26 cases, one death), Souss-Massa (23 cases), and Draa-Tafilalet (18 cases).

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra recorded 10 additional cases, followed by Fez-Meknes (nine cases), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (three cases), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (three cases).