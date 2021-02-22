COVID-19 Morocco Expands Vaccination Campaign to Cover 2 New Categories

Spread the love

Morocco’s Ministry of Health has decided to further expand the list of beneficiaries of the national vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

The campaign is set to cover Moroccan citizens and residents aged 60 to 64, as well as people with chronic health conditions.

The decision, announced yesterday, February 21, will come into effect on Wednesday, February 24.

Health authorities will define the list of people suffering from chronic illnesses based on information provided by Moroccan medical insurance systems: National Fund for Social Welfare Organizations (CNOPS), National Social Security Fund (CNSS), and medical assistance plan RAMED.

The vaccination of the newly-announced categories will take place in parallel with the vaccination of citizens aged 65 and over, the health ministry announced.

Health authorities encouraged citizens who fit in the new categories to check the time and place of their vaccination appointment through the website “www.liqahcorona.ma” or by sending the number of their national identity card via SMS message to 1717.

The Ministry of Health also urged Moroccans to maintain safety precautions against the spread of COVID-19, despite the ongoing, fast-paced vaccination campaign.

Morocco launched its national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on January 28. In less than four weeks, health authorities have vaccinated over 2.44 million Moroccan citizens and residents, including more than 13,000 who received their second injection.

The national campaign initially covered medical staff aged 40 and over, security officers, local authorities, and teachers aged 45 and more, and senior citizens aged 75 and over.

After the first two weeks, the Ministry of Health expanded the campaign to cover security officers, local authorities, and teachers aged between 40 and 45, as well as other citizens aged 65 to 75.

The newest expansion of the campaign indicates that health authorities are confident they will soon receive new shipments of COVID-19 vaccines. Morocco has so far received seven million doses of vaccines, including nearly two and a half million that have been used.

The campaign’s expansion also indicates that the Ministry of Health is determined to achieve vaccination before the deadline it set for itself. Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb has recently announced that the country seeks to vaccinate at least 80% of the population in less than five months.