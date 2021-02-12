COVID-19: Morocco Extends Vaccination Campaign to People Over 65

The first phase covered only those in the frontlines, including security services, teachers, doctors, and people at risk to spread the virus.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has decided to extend the national vaccination campaign to people aged 65 and over.

The ministry said the decision comes after Morocco received a third batch of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, Morocco received four million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines from India.

The vaccine is developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and is manufactured by India’s Serum Institute.

India has previously sent 2 million doses of vaccines, becoming the first company to provide Morocco with COVID-19 vaccines.

Morocco then received a half million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from China.

After receiving the vaccine, Morocco immediately launched the vaccination campaign after several months of delay.

Morocco launched the campaign on January 28.

Health officials decided to prioritize people in the frontlines, including security services teachers, doctors, and people at risk of spreading the virus.

Following the reception of the third batch of the vaccine, the health ministry decided to extend its campaign to the population aged 65 and over.

The ministry vowed that the vaccination operation is taking place gradually, as and when deliveries of the vaccine arrive in Morocco to cover all the targeted categories.

The ministry also invited all citizens aged 65 and over to abide by the instructions and participate in the national project to achieve herd immunity.

The statement also warned citizens of the importance of abiding by the rules and preventive measures, including social distancing and the wearing of face masks during and after the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

To date, Morocco has vaccinated 855,318 people since the launch of the vaccination campaign.

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases continues its steady decline since its peak in November 2020.

Morocco confirmed 457,160 COVID-19 cases, including 457, 325 recoveries, and 8,440 deaths.