Morocco’s National Dams Filling Rate Reaches 48.7%

The rate of dam’s filling in the Marrakech-Safi region rose up to 48%.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water revealed on February 22 that the reservoirs of the major national dams have surpassed more than 7.8 billion cubic meter, a filling rate of 48.7%.

This amount is marginally higher than the 7.5 billion cubic meters (48.2% fill rate) that was reported in the same period last year, the ministry added.

The Moroccan ministry frequently reports on the management of water supply in regional dams and reservoirs, issuing frequent statistics on water levels at the major dams in Morocco.

In its latest report, the ministry noted that the current filling rate (113.85 Mm3) is marginally higher than that registered over the same span of the previous year (91.1 Mm3).

The water reserves at the Moulay Abderrahmane dam increased from a filling pace of 78.9% on 22 February 2020 to 93.1% on the same date in 2021, which corresponds to a volume of 59.9 Mm3.

The deposits of the Yaakoub Mansour and Lalla Takerkoust dams have risen from 18.3% to 41.5% (28.8 Mm3) and from 7% to 14.3% (7.6 Mm3) respectively, according to the directorate.

With 8.5 million cubic meters at present, the Sidi Mohamed Bin Suleiman al-Jazouli dam in the Essaouira region recorded a decrease in its filling rate.

Also, the dam of Abu El Abbas Essabti went from 48.7 percent on February 2, 2020 to 36.4 percent on the same date in 2021, exhibiting the same drop in the filling rate.

The increase in water reserves in Morocco’s large dams is attributed to the heavy rainfall that affected different regions across Morocco in recent weeks.