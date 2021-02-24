National Electricity Office Invests $224 Million in Morocco’s Laayoune

Spread the love

The National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) is investing MAD 2 billion ($224 million) to boost the power supply in Morocco’s southern provinces.

On February 23, Abderrahim El Hafidi, the general director of ONEE visited Laayoune’s 400/225 kV “shielded substation” at El Haggounia station in the province of Tarfaya for the launch of the project. The ONEE has developed “shielded substations” particularly to protect power stations against extreme weather.

El Hafidi is expected to carry out more site visits to examine the progress of ONEE projects.

In a region marked by extreme weather conditions, the ONEE built a new generation station. It is reinforced and protected against gusts of sand winds among other environmental threats.

El Haggounia station aims to ensure the expansion of renewable energy under development, with an additional capacity of 1200 MW. To do so, ONEE plans on building a second MAD 2 billion 400 kV artery in Agadir-Laayoune. This requires the expansion of the 400 kV substation of El Haggounia.

The substation was built in 2016, in order to support wind farms in the southern provinces and to strengthen the supply of electrical energy.

Morocco’s southern provinces are experiencing rapid development particularly in regard to projects focused on renewable energy. El Hafidi emphasized, in an interview, the importance of these provinces in terms of local energy production and the development of renewable energies.

The general director of ONEE said this is a “strategic” project that will have a positive impact on the overall cost of each kilowatt produced from renewable energies.

The Ministry of Energy, Mining, and Environment in 2006 adopted the National Energy Strategy in an attempt to generate 52% of Morocco’s electricity from renewable energies by 2030.

This goal was further boosted by Morocco’s 2050 goal which aims to cover 96% of Morocco’s electricity needs through renewable energies.

With ambitious green energy projects under construction throughout the country, Morocco appears to be on track to build on its reputation as a global leader in clean energy.